Bengaluru suburban rail: Centre committed to project despite change in state govt, says Vaishnaw

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 18 said that the Centre is committed to implementing the long-pending 148-km Bengaluru suburban rail project.

Vaishnaw told reporters after inaugurating the country's first 3D-printed post office, "Even though there has been a transition in the government, the commitment from the Government of India to complete the suburban railway for Bengaluru city is fully in place."

He added, "We are determined to push forward vigorously. We will request the state government to provide full support for completing the suburban rail and further expanding it. Given Bengaluru's rapid growth, increased transportation will be crucial in the coming years."

Vaishnaw said, "Our focus will remain on completing the project as early as possible. It's important to note that the execution responsibility lies with a company called K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited), in which the state government holds the majority stake (51%)."

He said that they will request the state government to provide comprehensive support and underscored that this commitment should not be viewed as a political matter. "Instead, it should be seen as a priority that transcends politics, aiming to provide Bengaluru's citizens with a world-class transportation service"

Snail's pace

Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil had set August 11 as the new deadline for completing the long-pending 148-km Bengaluru suburban rail project (across four corridors).

While the Union government sanctioned the suburban rail project in October 2020 with a completion timeframe of six years (by 2026), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation stone in June 2022, declared that the project, initially proposed in 1983, would be completed within 40 months.

Rajkumar Dugar, convenor of NGO Citizens for Citizens, urged Vaishnaw to review the progress of the suburban rail project.

He said, "Less than 2% of on-ground work has been completed. The project has three deadlines: October 2025 set by the Prime Minister, October 2026 as per the Centre's sanction letter, and October 2028 according to Patil."

For Corridor-4 (Kanaka line:Heelalige to Rajankunte), K-RIDE requested South Western Railways to transfer 193 acres of railway land in January 2023. However, the land transfer from Railways is still pending. For Corridor 1 (Sampige Line:KSR Bengaluru – Yelahanka – Devanahalli), alignment is awaiting final approval from SWR.

Phase 2 of Bengaluru's suburban rail project will cover 452 km, connecting satellite towns and cities such as Kolar, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Bangarapet, Hosur, and Gauribidanur.

