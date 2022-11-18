No bank strike tomorrow as IBA, unions agree on employee demands

Banks

Bank employee unions have deferred a nationwide strike announced on November 19 after contentious issues were resolved at a meeting held between unions and banks at a meeting called by the chief labour commissioner (CLC) in Delhi.

"Understandings reached on all issues. IBA and banks agreed to resolve the issues bilaterally. Hence our strike is deferred," C H Venkatachalam, general secretary of All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) told Moneycontrol on November 18.

At the meeting, the CLC advised IBA and unions to discuss contentious issues while the Government representative too requested the bank employee unions to cancel their strike, Venkatachalam said.

The unions had threatened to go on strike protesting against staff layoffs, outsourcing in banks, and delay in implementing wage revision in some banks, among other issues.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, had already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if November 19 strike materalises. Some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques was expected in the event of a strike.

Earlier, to discuss the contentious issues, IBA had met the representatives of AIBEA in Mumbai on November 16. But, the meeting had ended inconclusive. Subsequently, the CLC called a meeting in Delhi on 18 November.

Unions had alleged that outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level.

Venkatachalam alleged that in Citi Bank, in the name of selling their consumer division business to Axis Bank, the management is attempting to abolish all workmen in this Division and retrench all the clerical staff.

"Our Union is pleading with the Bank to discuss and sort out the issue but management is refusing to discuss with the Union and thus, the jobs of our employees are hanging under Damocles sword. If our job security is threatened, what else we can do than to fight back," said Venkatachalam.

Unions also cited issues in other banks including MUFG Bank (Bank of Tokyo) and Standard Chartered Bank including terminations of employees joining trade unions.

Venkatachalam alleged that in Catholic Syrian Bank and DBS Bank (e-Lakshmi Vilas Bank), 11th Bipartite wage revision is yet to be given. "Employees have observed 13 strikes so far in Catholic Syrian Bank. But management is still adamant. What else we can do than to fight back," Venkatachalam said.