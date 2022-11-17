Bank strike: Employee unions to talk to CLC tomorrow to negotiate demands

Outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said. (Representative Image)

Employee unions at public sector banks, which have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on November 19 to press their demands, will meet chief labour commissioner (CLC) on November 18 as part of negotiations to avert the strike.

The unions had threatened to go on strike protesting against staff layoffs, outsourcing in banks, delay in implementing wage revision in some banks, among other issues.

To discuss these issues, Indian Banks' Association had met the representatives of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) in Mumbai on November 16. But, the meeting ended inconclusive.

“In yesterday's meeting, there was no result. But, the chief labour commissioner has now called a meeting in Delhi tomorrow at 4 PM,” said AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam.

Several banks, including Bank of Baroda and Punjab & Sind Bank, have already informed their customers about the potential impact on services if November 19 strike materalises. Although the officers are not part of the strike, there may be some impact on cash deposit and withdrawal, clearing of cheques, etc.

Outsourcing of jobs by some of the banks are putting privacy of customers and their money at risk apart from reduction in recruitment at the lower level, Venkatachalam said.

Some banks are also indulging in violation of Industrial Disputes (Amendment) Act, he said.

"From AIBEA, we reiterated our issues and demands arising out of the various unilateral decisions in violation of the existing provisions of Bipartite Settlement in some of the banks and the attacks on jobs and job security and vindictive actions in some other banks," he said.

