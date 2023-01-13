Auto Expo 2023 | Ethanol value chain, aluminium-based EV battery to make debut today

Flex-fuel vehicles are modified versions of current vehicles that can run both on pure gasoline and ethanol-blended petrol. (Representational image)

An aluminium-based electric vehicle battery as well as the entire ethanol value chain players will make a grand debut at the 16th edition of Auto Expo-The Motor Show on January 13.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be inaugurating the Ethanol Pavilion, featuring oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as IndianOil, BPCL and others. The pavilion will showcase developments on ethanol-blended fuel.

Besides, several two-wheeler manufacturers will also showcase their flex-fuel prototypes at the Auto Expo.

Till now, the motor show has witnessed Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Maruti Suzuki India showcasing multiple technologies including flex-fuel four-wheelers.

These FFVs (flex-fuel vehicles) are modified versions of current vehicles that can run both on pure gasoline and ethanol-blended petrol.

“This is the first time that ‘flex’ fuel vehicles will be shown. Besides, the sugar industry, which produces ethanol, will be participating in the show. We will also have oil marketing companies participating. The entire value chain of ethanol will be showcased at the event,” said SIAM’s Director General Rajesh Menon.

For the uninitiated, ethanol is a by-product of the sugar industry.

Currently, an Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme is being implemented by the Centre. The programme seeks to achieve the blending of ethanol with motor spirit with a view to reduce pollution, conserve foreign exchange and increase value addition in the sugar industry.

At present, regulations mandate up to 10 percent ethanol blending with petrol.

Under the EBP programme, all vehicles have to be fully E-20 compliant by 2025. The E-20 fuel is a blend of 20 percent Ethanol and 80 percent fossil-based fuel.

Recently, several media reports quoted Minister Puri as saying that preparations are underway to soon launch E-20 fuel.

Earlier, the GST Council had reduced tax on ethanol, which will be supplied to refineries for blending with petrol.

Apart from ethanol, India’s first aluminium-based EV battery, produced by a joint venture of IndianOil, will be displayed at the event.

The battery will be manufactured by IOC Phinergy, which is a 50:50 JV between IOCL and Phinergy, an Israeli start-up company.

As of now, the joint venture has produced a working prototype of ‘Aluminium-Air’ systems in India to boost the Centre’s flagship Make-in-India programme.

The battery technology is being validated by the industry.

Interestingly, the battery system is based on aluminium, which is produced in India, rather than other elements which are scarce globally.