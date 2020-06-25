App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ATM cash withdrawal rules: Current relaxations may go from July 1

Unless no further announcement is made, then previous ATM withdrawal rules will be restored again from July 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Relaxations related to ATM transactions, which were announced to to ease the problems of people during lockdown, may go as there has not been any announcement of extension of the scheme beyond June 30. 

As things stand, then previous ATM withdrawal rules will be restored again from July 1.

All banks have their own ATM withdrawal rules.

Take a look at the ATM withdrawal rules of State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender.

- In a month, 8 free transactions are allowed for SBI's regular savings account holders in a metro cities. 

- Customers are charged on each transaction above 8 transactions  

- 5 transactions from SBI ATMs and 3 transactions from any other bank.

- 10 free ATM transactions are allowed for customers from non-metro cities, 5 from SBI ATMs and 5 transactions from any other bank.

-  Rs 20 + GST will be levied for cash transactions.

- Non cash transactions will be charged Rs 8 + GST

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:35 pm

