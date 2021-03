Ashoka University resignations: Full text of Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation letter

"After a meeting with Founders it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the University may be considered a political liability," Mehta wrote in his resignation letter.

Political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation from his post as professor at Ashoka University on March 16 kicked off a storm, with colleague and renowned economist Arvind Subramanian following suit within two days.

The duo’s resignations triggered “sharp reactions” from students and faculty of the university.

Faculty wrote to the vice chancellor and board members to state their “deep anguish” over Mehta’s resignation, and noted that his exit sets a "chilling precedent for future removals of faculty.”

The alumni council has also released a separate statement expressing solidarity with Mehta.

Meanwhile, students of Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana, have announced a two-day boycott of classes from March 22 to “protest against some recent developments at the institution, including the resignations of faculty members Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian.”

The Ashoka University Student Government, a student body, on March 20 said it will also be organising a separate movement demanding the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor.

Reaction also came from economist and former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan, who in a rather scathing LinkedIn post, called Mehta and Subramanian’s resignation a “grievous blow” to free speech in India and said that that the varsity's founders have bartered away its soul.

Since then, the University on March 21 acknowledged "lapses in institutional processes" and expressed "deep regret" at the recent events surrounding the resignations Mehta and Subramanian.

Mehta also addressed students, urging them to not "press" for his return asserting that the circumstances that led to his resignation will not change in foreseeable future.

Here’s the complete text of Pratap Bhanu Mehta’s resignation letter:

To,

Prof. Malabika Sarkar,

Vice- Chancellor, Ashoka University.

Sonepat.

Dear Prof Sarkar,

I write to tender my resignation from Ashoka University as University Professor. After a meeting with Founders it has become abundantly clear to me that my association with the University may be considered a political liability. My public writing in support of a politics that tries to honour constitutional values of freedom and equal respect for all citizens, is perceived to carry risks for the university. In the interests of the University I resign. I would request that the resignation take immediate effect. I am teaching one class, and would not like to leave the students stranded. But I think the university can find a solution. I can informally finish out the rest of the classes, if no other solution is found.

It has been a great privilege to get to know the students and several wonderful colleagues at Ashoka. I hope that the institution continues to thrive. I thank you and the Chancellor for your personal kindness over the years of my association with Ashoka.

It is clear it is time for me to leave Ashoka. A liberal university will need a liberal political and social context to flourish. I hope the university will play a role in securing that environment. Nietzsche once said that “no living for truth is possible in a university.” I hope that prophecy does not come true. But in light of the prevailing atmosphere, the Founders and the Administration will require renewed commitment to the values of Ashoka, and new courage to secure Ashoka’s freedom.

My only request is that the administration cooperate in making all the transition formalities as painless as possible. If any arrangements can take due consideration of my driver, Gajendra Sahu, I will be most grateful. He moved jobs with me and should not be penalised. If some interim help can be granted to him, while I make alternative arrangements to transfer him to an appropriate payroll, I shall be obliged.

I will forever remain a supporter of the values Ashoka is meant to embody. Please convey my deepest gratitude to all of Ashoka’s faculty, students and staff. They have all been unfailingly professional, supportive and generous.

I will have a hard copy with my signature sent to you as well. But this mail be treated as my resignation.

With warmest personal regards,

Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Cc: Chancellor, Rudrangshu Mukherjee