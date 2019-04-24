App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As revenue from BFS falls, Hexaware expects other verticals to drive growth

The BFS segment accounts for about 40.8 percent of total revenue. In the quarter ended March 31, earnings from BFS dropped 2.11 percent sequentially to Rs 516.2 crore.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
Whatsapp

As revenue from banking and financial services (BFS) falls, verticals such as healthcare, insurance, manufacturing and consumer (M&C) will drive Hexaware Technologies' growth, said R Srikrishna, CEO.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Srikrishna, who is also Executive Director, said that while the company expects a softer growth in BFS, Hexaware's other verticals healthcare and insurance (H&I), manufacturing and consumer (M&C) and professional services (PS) will clock faster revenues than the company average this year.

The company has given a revenue guidance of 12-14 percent for the current year. Hexaware's fiscal year is the calendar year.

Srikrishna said, “We expect BFS will do worse than planned at the beginning of the year.” He explained that every year in BFS many clients in January take a wait-and-watch approach, which improves through the course of the quarter. Though the clients took similar approach this year, the magnitude was a little higher than usual and it has not gone back to normal.

related news

“There is clearly some uncertainty around macros,” he said.

Srikrishna pointed out that though there is no data supporting that macro will be weak, and there are indications of strong job and GDP growth, people think that things will slow down. “I think that is guiding it. Because of this uncertainty people are holding on to their purses,” he added.

The BFS segment accounts for about 40.8 percent of total revenue. In the quarter ended March 31, earnings from BFS dropped 2.11 percent sequentially to Rs 516.2 crore.

However, other segments such as manufacturing and consumer services is growing faster for the company. It grew 14 percent sequentially and 37.6 percent year-on-year. Healthcare and insurance contributed 18.3 percent, professional services at 14.3 percent and travel and transportation at 9.5 percent.

H&I, M&C and PS combined account for about 49.8 percent of overall revenue.

Though the hiring has improved, the attrition at the end of March 2019 stood at 18.2 percent. Srikrishna said, “Attrition is going up slowly in the last few quarters. We don’t like it but it is the trend in the industry.”

He pointed out that hiring has gone up for everyone and few companies have reported 3X growth last year. “We are in the place where everyone is hiring and it will cool off a little bit,” he added.

To contain attrition, the company has put in place initiatives apart from wage hikes. Srikrishna said, “Obviously there are wage hikes but improvement in employee experience is will be an important detriment in retaining them.”

The company has launched a programme to help managers become better leaders. It also launched a new learning platform to provide better learning opportunities for employees and motivate them to stay.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Hexaware Technologies #India #IT #Q1 earnings

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, RCB vs KXIP at Chinnaswamy Stadium: Mohammad Sham ...

Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

KXIP vs RCB: Hardus Viljoen drops Virat Kohli's catch but KL Rahul dro ...

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Varun Dhawan's 32th birthday: Natasha Dalal has the sweetest wish for ...

Bharat New Song Teaser: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove Slow Motio ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

With Iran & Trade Rifts, India Feels Brushed Aside By Donald Trump

Terrorism a Symbol of Love, Penance & Sacrifice, Says BJP MP President ...

Girl Severely Injured After Priyanka Gandhi's Car Hits Her During Road ...

Police Arrest Husband of Woman Whose Torso Was Found in Drum in Kolkat ...

PU Chitra Gives Third Gold For India in Asian Athletics Championships

69 Terrorists Killed This Year so Far, 41 After Pulwama Terror Attack: ...

See-Through Body Organs May Help Scientists Create 3D-Printed Organs O ...

UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2019 to be Declared by Uttar Pradesh Bo ...

Easter Sunday Tragedy Consequence of 'Weak' Sri Lankan Govt, Says ex-A ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

RBI divests entire stake in NHB, Nabard to government for Rs 1,470 cro ...

Oil hovers around 6-month high as US stocks rise

Wall Street dips after mixed earnings

Gold steady near 4-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.