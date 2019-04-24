Hexaware Technologies PAT grows 12% QoQ to Rs 138.4cr

Mumbai-based Hexaware Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 138.4 crore, up 3.1 percent year-on-year and 12 percent sequentially, for the quarter-ended March 31.

The mid-cap IT company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,264 crore, up 20 percent YoY.

Earnings from banking and financial services, which contributes close to 40 percent of revenue, dropped 2.11 percent sequentially to Rs 516.2 crore. However, other segments such as manufacturing and consumer services is growing faster for the company. It grew 14 percent sequentially and 37.6 percent year-on-year.

Healthcare and insurance contributed 18.3 percent, professional services at 14.3 percent and travel and transportation at 9.5 percent.

Hexaware signed four new clients with the total contract value of $36 million in Q1. In terms of geography, Americas contribute 76.15 percent followed by Europe at 12.6 percent and Asia Pacific at 11.3 percent for the first quarter.

Headcount stood at 16,509 at the end of March 31, 2019 and utilisation was 79 percent. Attrition at the end March 2019 was 18.2 percent.

R Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware Technologies, said in a statement, "We delivered solid growth in a seasonally weak quarter for us. It sets us up nicely to have a robust growth for 2019."

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the quarter ended March 31. The company said in the statement that this would result in the cash outflow of Rs 89.7 crore for dividend payment including tax, resulting payout ratio of 65 percent for Q1 2019.