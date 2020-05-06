Are you eligible to order non-essential items from Amazon, Flipkart? Here is how to check

After a long break for over a month due to long nationwide lockdown, e-commerce companies Amazon and Flikart have resumed to take orders of non-essential items. The companies halted accepting orders of non-essential items on March 25 when the government imposed the nationwide lockdown.

The government has now given some relaxation on the movement of people to help revive businesses and keep the economy safe after the second lockdown completed on May 3.

The delivery for non-essential items is allowed in orange and green zones. No such delivery, however, is allowed in red zones. On a weekly basis, the zones will be updated, and the zones that will turn from red to orange or green zones will be allowed to receive non-essential items from e-commerce portals.

Although the updated list of districts and their classification is updated by the government, interested buyers can check for availability within Flipkart or Amazon by simply entering respective pincodes.

The majority of customers of the e-commerce websites are from metro cities, most of which are classified under the red zone. Sticking to hygiene and social distancing norms, the e-commerce companies are attempting to convince the government to allow the delivery of non-essential items in red zones as well.

Separate rules from the state government are directed to e-commerce companies to deliver items in green and red zones despite some restriction having lifted.

Because of the lack of stocks in the area, most of the items are not being delivered by Amazon and Flikart.

