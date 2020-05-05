App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon Pay Later | How to register and avail this service

Point to note: In case you can't spot the option to register on your app, that is because the service has been made available only to a limited set of customers at present.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amazon Pay Later gives customers the option to avail instant zero-interest credit on any of the products listed on Amazon India. Customers can make payments the next month or in EMIs over 3 to 12 months. The service, according to Amazon, is a rebranded version of the earlier Amazon Pay EMI.

To start using the e-commerce giant’s latest offering, customers need to complete a one-time setup process which takes a few minutes. There are also a few eligibility conditions for one to be able to use this service.

Read More | Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

One needs to have an Amazon.in account with a verified mobile number, a valid permanent account number (PAN) card, a bank account with one of the selected banks, and valid address proof (driving license, voter ID card, aadhaar card, utility bills (not older than 60 days), passport). Also, only those who are 23 years of age or above can make use of the Pay Later option.

In case you cannot spot the option to register on your app, that may be because the service has been made available only to a limited set of customers at present.

Here's how you can register:

>> Go to the Amazon Pay Later registration page on your Amazon.in mobile app and follow simple on-screen instructions.

>> Choose your preferred KYC mode. Two modes of KYC completion available: 1. Existing KYC (shown only in case you have completed KYC for Amazon Pay Balance), and 2. OTP-based eKYC.

If you choose option 1, i.e. existing KYC option, follow these steps:

Verify Identity: Enter the missing 4 digits of the PAN Card you used for completing the KYC for Amazon Pay Balance. After submission of details, your profile will be evaluated, and Amazon Pay Later limit will be determined which will be displayed to you on the next screen.

Accept Terms: Your approved Amazon Pay Later limit will be displayed on this screen along with the loan agreement. Please read and accept the agreement to complete Amazon Pay Later registration. This sanctioned limit will become active within a few minutes of completing the registration.

If you choose option 2, i.e. OTP-based KYC, follow these steps:

Verify Identity: Enter your complete PAN card number and click continue.

Enter your complete Aadhaar number and click continue. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar number. Enter the OTP and click continue. After submission of details, your profile will be evaluated, and Amazon Pay Later limit will be determined which will be displayed to you on the next screen.

Accept Terms: Your approved Amazon Pay Later limit will be displayed on this screen along with the loan agreement. Please read and accept the agreement to complete Amazon Pay Later registration. This sanctioned limit will become active within a few minutes of completing the registration.


First Published on May 5, 2020 03:01 pm

