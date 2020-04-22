Applied for SBI debit card? Expect to wait longer as deliveries are delayed

India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to its customers that debit cards delivery will be delayed due to restriction of movement because of the nationwide lockdown in India till May 3.

In an announcement on its website, SBI said "Due to prevailing COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on movement we regret to inform that debit cards delivery will be delayed. We regret the inconvenience caused. Stay home. Stay safe".

So, if you are a customer of SBI and have applied for a new debit card then you should stay ready to wait longer.

Banks are advising customers to use digital banking, online transaction and asking customers to forbid visiting bank branches. Banks have also changed their timings, working with less employees and practicing social distancing.

During the lockdown, if you are still planning to apply for a new SBI debit card then you can apply through the bank's internet banking facility:

