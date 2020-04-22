App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Applied for SBI debit card? Expect to wait longer as deliveries are delayed

In an announcement on its website, SBI said "Due to prevailing Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on movement we regret to inform that debit cards delivery will be delayed. We regret the inconvenience caused. Stay home. Stay safe".

India's largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to its customers that debit cards delivery will be delayed due to restriction of movement because of the nationwide lockdown in India till May 3.

In an announcement on its website, SBI said "Due to prevailing COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on movement we regret to inform that debit cards delivery will be delayed. We regret the inconvenience caused. Stay home. Stay safe".

So, if you are a customer of SBI and have applied for a new debit card then you should stay ready to wait longer.

Banks are advising customers to use digital banking, online transaction and asking customers to forbid visiting bank branches. Banks have also changed their timings, working with less employees and practicing social distancing.

During the lockdown, if you are still planning to apply for a new SBI debit card then you can apply through the bank's internet banking facility:

Here are the steps for applying for a new debit card

  • Visit State Bank of India's official portal

  • Click on 'e-services' tab

  • There will be several option, select the option titled 'ATM card services'.

  • Click on ‘Request ATM/debit card’ tab

  • Select the savings account for which you wish to receive the new ATM card. From the drop down menu, select the type of ATM card you wish to receive.

  • Click on submit, and with this you have successfully applied for new debit card.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #debit card #SBI #State Bank of India

