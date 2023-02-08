There is a rhyme and a reason why the loan app bans are happening: PhonePe’s Sameer Nigam

There is a rhyme and a reason why the app bans are happening and there is a genuine problem that the government has been seeing as citizens have been complaining about the Chinese lending apps, said Sameer Nigam, PhonePe’s founder and chief executive officer at the CNN News18 Town Hall event in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
“There is something that would have triggered this, some major crossing-the-line affair that would have caused this and that’s why Meity acted on it at this scale,” Nigam said.
Nigam’s response comes as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a directive to app stores to block more than 200 loan and betting apps, which includes lending platforms like Kissht, PayU-backed LazyPay and Ola Avail Finance.
“See, there is money laundering happening with gambling apps. I think the method adopted for solving, needs work…the governments have pressure everywhere to try and adopt new laws at breakneck speed and when they do that or introduce regulations then the entire industry is upset,” Nigam said.
This is also crucial for PhonePe as Reportedly, the fintech player is in the process of acquiring buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) fintech startup ZestMoney at a deal size of $200-$300 million. ZestMoney’s close competitor LazyPay has been marked in the list of loan apps to be banned.