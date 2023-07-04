Staffing platform Smartstaff raises $6.2 million in series A round

Aravind-Reddy-Arpit-Dave-Viral-Chhajer-Gnanesh-Chilukuri Cofounders of Smartstaff

Smartstaff, a blue-collar staffing platform, raised $6.2 million in a mix of equity and debt from Nexus Ventures, Arkam Ventures, Blume Ventures, and Alteria Capital on Tuesday.

The firm plans to use the funding to scale up geographically and replicate its operations across other categories.

Founded in 2021 by Arpit Dave, Viral Chhajer, Gnanesh Chilukuri, and Aravind Reddy, Smartstaff is the second venture for the co-founders. They sold their earlier startup Runnr to Zomato in 2018.

Smartstaff has a team of 140 members with diverse expertise in Product, Tech, Marketing, and Operations.

“This investment serves as a testament to the immense value and potential that Smartstaff brings to India's growing manufacturing industry. With the unwavering support of our investors, we are well-positioned to revolutionize and streamline the traditional staffing landscape," cofounder Dave said.

Also read: Arkam Ventures launches Fund II, targets $180 million total corpus

Smartstaff focuses on blue-collar staffing wherein it offers recruitment, management, and retention services. The company also helps enterprises enhance workforce productivity and output by leveraging its technology and innovative staffing management techniques.

Presently, Smartstaff works with brands like Raymonds, Cotton World, SuperDry, and Marks & Spencers.

In 2021, Smartstaff raised around $4.3 million led by Blume Ventures, Nexus and Arkam Ventures. The total funding raised by the company is around $10.5 million.

"Smartstaff helps factories access and recruit trained manpower...They enable this via a strong onground recruitment & training presence, and a comprehensive payroll and benefits program (incl advance salary) all managed via a worker-friendly mobile app. Smartstaff is driving the growth of Indian manufacturing," said Saijith Pai, Investment Partner at Blume Ventures.