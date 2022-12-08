Bengaluru to build its own tech and innovation museum near Baiyyappanahalli

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

In a first, Bengaluru, which is referred to as India’s tech capital, will build a Tech and Innovation Museum in a move to showcase the city's tech, startup and innovation landscape, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while inaugurating the BLR Design Week on December 8 at Hotel Lalit Ashok.

“I want to announce another project (The museum), which will motivate our present and future generation. I want to tell the story of all ignited minds of Karnataka, the history and journey of innovation. It will showcase what Bangalore is today and the people who are responsible and their achievements,” said Bommai.

The Tech and Innovation Museum will be experiential and interactive and will be built on the lines of the Bezos Centre of Innovation in Seattle and Peres Centre for Peace & Innovation in Tel Aviv.

In fact, this will be India’s first innovation museum in Bengaluru built to international standards.

Wanting it to be synchronized with greenery and the upcoming tree park, the chief minister announced it will come up at the NGEF (New Government Electrical Factory) site located at Baiyyappanahalli.

Once up, the museum will showcase Bengaluru’s tech, startup, and innovation landscape. It will serve as a one-point resource to explore and understand Bengaluru’s emergence (or journey to becoming) journey as India’s tech capital - capturing its past, present and future.

The museum will help Bengaluru create a compelling legacy that inspires innovation and entrepreneurship. It will offer a one-stop destination to learn about Bengaluru’s startup, tech, and innovation history. It will also serve as a repository for the tech industry’s growth studies in the city, Bommai added.

“Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv and Bezos Centre of Innovation in Seattle are great recent examples. We hope this museum in India will add Bengaluru to this global list,” says Prashanth Prakash, chairman, UnboxingBLR Foundation and founding partner of Accel India.