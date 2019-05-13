App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon rolls out machines that pack orders and replace jobs

The plan, previously unreported, shows how Amazon is pushing to reduce labour and boost profits as automation of the most common warehouse task picking up an item is still beyond its reach.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Amazon.com Inc is rolling out machines to automate a job held by thousands of its workers: boxing up customer orders.

The company started adding technology to a handful of warehouses in recent years, which scans goods coming down a conveyor belt and envelopes them seconds later in boxes custom-built for each item, two people who worked on the project told Reuters.

Amazon has considered installing two machines at dozens more warehouses, removing at least 24 roles at each one, these people said. These facilities typically employ more than 2,000 people.

That would amount to more than 1,300 cuts across 55 U.S. fulfillment centers for standard-sized inventory. Amazon would expect to recover the costs in under two years, at $1 million per machine plus operational expenses, they said.

related news

The plan, previously unreported, shows how Amazon is pushing to reduce labour and boost profits as automation of the most common warehouse task picking up an item is still beyond its reach. The changes are not finalized because of vetting technology before a major deployment can take a long time.

Amazon is famous for its drive to automate as many parts of its business as possible, whether pricing goods or transporting items in its warehouses. But the company is in a precarious position as it considers replacing jobs that have won it subsidies and public goodwill.

"We are piloting this new technology with the goal of increasing safety, speeding up delivery times and adding efficiency across our network," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. "We expect the efficiency savings will be re-invested in new services for customers, where new jobs will continue to be created."

Amazon last month downplayed its automation efforts to press visiting its Baltimore fulfillment center, saying a fully robotic future was far off. Its employee base has grown to become one of the largest in the United States, as the company opened new warehouses and raised wages to attract staff in a tight labor market.

A key to its goal of a leaner workforce is attrition, one of the sources said. Rather than lay off workers, the person said, the world's largest online retailer will one day refrain from refilling packing roles. Those have high turnover because boxing multiple orders per minute over 10 hours is taxing work. At the same time, employees that stay with the company can be trained to take up more technical roles.

The new machines, known as the CartonWrap from Italian firm CMC Srl, pack much faster than humans. They crank out 600 to 700 boxes per hour, or four to five times the rate of a human packer, the sources said. The machines require one person to load customer orders, another to stock cardboard and glue and a technician to fix jams on occasion.

CMC declined to comment.

Though Amazon has announced it intends to speed up shipping across its Prime loyalty program, this latest round of automation is not focused on speed. "It's truly about efficiency and savings," one of the people said.

Including other machines known as the "SmartPac," which the company rolled out recently to mail items in patented envelopes, Amazon's technology suite will be able to automate a majority of its human packers. Five rows of workers at a facility can turn into two, supplemented by two CMC machines and one SmartPac, the person said.

The company describes this as an effort to "re-purpose" workers, the person said.

It could not be learned where roles might disappear first and what incentives, if any, are tied to those specific jobs.

But the hiring deals that Amazon has with governments are often generous. For the 1,500 jobs Amazon announced last year in Alabama, for instance, the state promised the company $48.7 million over 10 years, its department of commerce said.

PICKING CHALLENGE

Amazon is not alone in testing CMC's packing technology. JD.com Inc and Shutterfly Inc have used the machines as well, the companies said, as has Walmart Inc, according to a person familiar with its pilot.

Walmart started 3.5 years ago and has since installed the machines in several U.S. locations, the person said. The company declined to comment.

Interest in boxing technology sheds light on how the e-commerce behemoths are approaching one of the major problems in the logistics industry today: finding a robotic hand that can grasp diverse items without breaking them.

Amazon employs countless workers at each fulfillment center who do variations of this same task. Some stow inventory, while others pick customer orders and still others grab those orders, placing them in the right size box and taping them up.

Many venture-backed companies and university researchers are racing to automate this work. While advances in artificial intelligence are improving machines' accuracy, there is still no guarantee that robotic hands can prevent a marmalade jar from slipping and breaking, or switch seamlessly from picking up an eraser to grabbing a vacuum cleaner.

Amazon has tested different vendors' technology that it may one day use for picking, including from Soft Robotics, a Boston-area startup that drew inspiration from octopus tentacles to make grippers more versatile, one person familiar with Amazon's experimentation said. Soft Robotics declined to comment on its work with Amazon but said it has handled a wide and ever-changing variety of products for multiple large retailers.

Believing that grasping technology is not ready for prime time, Amazon is automating around that problem when packing customer orders. Humans still place items on a conveyor, but machines then build boxes around them and take care of the sealing and labeling. This saves money not just by reducing labor but by reducing wasted packing materials as well.

These machines are not without flaws. CMC can only produce so many per year. They need a technician on site who can fix problems as they arise, a requirement Amazon would rather do without, the two sources said. The super-hot glue closing the boxes can pile up and halt a machine.

Still other types of automation, like the robotic grocery assembly system of Ocado Group PLC, are the focus of much industry interest.

But the boxing machines are already proving helpful to Amazon. The company has installed them in busy warehouses that are driving distance from Seattle, Frankfurt, Milan, Amsterdam, Manchester and elsewhere, the people said.

The machines have the potential to automate far more than 24 jobs per facility, one of the sources said. The company is also setting up nearly two dozen more U.S. fulfillment centers for small and non-specialty inventory, according to logistics consultancy MWPVL International, which could be ripe for the machines.

This is just a harbinger of automation to come.

"A 'lights out' warehouse is ultimately the goal," one of the people said.

 
First Published on May 13, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Technology #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kabir Singh Trailer Launch LIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani indulg ...

Kabir Singh trailer review: Shahid Kapoor impressive as a jilted lover ...

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Kangana Ranaut to shine in a Falguni and Sh ...

Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner calls Emilia Clarke the 'culprit' behin ...

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Written Update: The Last War is as ...

R Madhavan's clean shaven look for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will hel ...

Kiara Advani gives us a sneak peek into her first ever magazine cover

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 Review: It’s a brutal war and the ...

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and France's Emmanuel Macron Join Hands t ...

Summer Guide to Healthy Hair & Scalp for Your Baby

These Old 'Game of Thrones' Visions Predicted What Would Happen in Epi ...

'You Should be Ashamed': Rahul Hits Out at Pitroda for Remarks on 1984 ...

Julian Assange Gets 'Another Chance to Clear Name' as Sweden Reopens R ...

Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: 15 Stunning Red Carpet Looks

Indian Woman Dies After Hip Surgery at Hospital in Dubai

Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Shares Photo of His Newborn Baby Izaha ...

Jacqueline Fernandez Doing Handstand is the Perfect Monday Motivation

US states file lawsuit against pharma firms over inflated prices, prof ...

Effect of rising dragon: How the China factor is bolstering US-India t ...

Remembering YC Deveshwar: A 'hands-on' leader who made ITC a diversifi ...

Sri Lanka blocks social media after worst anti-Muslim unrest since Eas ...

PM Modi: BJP knows the art of running coalitions

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 372 points lower, down for 9th session, Nift ...

PVR eyeing 20% revenue growth, adding 80-100 screens in FY20, says CFO

Disbursement growth of 35-40% annually achievable, says Equitas CEO PN ...

Focus likely to shift back to earnings, fundamentals post-election res ...

Chronic political violence in West Bengal paints democracy in blood wi ...

Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor plummets to self-destruction and al ...

Jammu and Kashmir: Protests erupt after rape of three-year-old girl in ...

Gwadar attack: Growing separatist violence in Balochistan indicates an ...

Jet Airways revival: Etihad Airways bids for minority stake in beleagu ...

Pep Guardiola's peerless system at Manchester City embodies Premier Le ...

To Sandakphu: Thoughts on traversing a Himalayan trekking trail

In 'Draupadi Has Woken Up', Renu Behl writes of a woman's 'duties' in ...

Facebook responds to co-founder Chris Hughes' call to break up the soc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.