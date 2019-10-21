All you need to know about SBI card's new features

There is good news for SBI card holders. SBI has unveiled a new 'SBI Card Pay' feature that enables contact-less payment using mobile phones at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals. Without using the physical credit card or entering any PIN, customers can make contact-less payments at Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled PoS terminals with just one tap of their mobiles.

The use of mobile phones makes it a fast, easy and secure card payment based on the Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology.

Key Features

-Customers have go through a one-time registration process of their card on the updated version of the SBI card mobile app to use SBI Card Pay.

-When the card is registered, payments can be made easily by bringing the mobile device close to the PoS terminal.

-This feature will work on any android smartphone that has Android OS KitKat version 4.4 and beyond.

-These are the ways for us to make payments through SBI credit card

SBI Card Pay is very safe. It uses a tokenisation system that transforms card holders' details such as card number, expiry date and CVV into a device-based digital token.

Because the card details are transmitted in wireless mode by NFC. They are protected through tokenisation; the physical card's details are not disclosed to the trader, which makes the transaction totally safe and protected. Moreover, card holders must put the device lock on their phones to make payments.

Only when the customer unlocks the phone's screen will the payment go through. In case the customer's mobile phone is displaced, the card's information saved in the digital tokens form cannot be accessed any other person.

You can call the customer service to request for blocking of the digital token and the physical plastic can be used.

-The risk of the card being displaced and fraud happening via counterfeit mostly reduces when the customer makes contact-less transactions.

- In a day, a maximum of Rs 10,000 is allowed in transaction value through the contact-less mode, with individual transactions being capped at a level of Rs 2,000.

- You would have to use your credit card and enter your password to authenticate any payment above Rs 2,000.

- Places where customers can use the contact-less SBI card: Big Bazaar, Central, Costa coffee, McDonalds, Reliance Digital, Reliance Footprints, Reliance Fresh, Inox, Pizza Hut, Sahakari Bhandar, Reliance Smart and Starbucks.

- Details of payment are transmitted in an encrypted form, so that transactions remain completely safe, secure and protective.

- How are SBI Card Pay and SBI Card’s contact-less credit card different from each other?

a) SBI Card Pay is enabled on SBI Card’s mobile app, allowing contact-less payments via a tap at NFC-enabled PoS terminals. On the other hand, SBI Card’s contact-less credit cards enable contact-less transactions through the ‘physical NFC-enabled card’ by tapping at NFC-enabled PoS terminals.

b) SBI Card Pay facility is available only on the VISA platform and will work on any Android smartphone with Android OS KitKat version 4.4 or higher. On the other hand, the newly issued SBI Cards are contact-less, and work on both Visa as well as MasterCard platforms.