    Alembic Pharma gets final USFDA nod for generic version of Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution

    The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is for strength of 15 mcg (base)/2 mL unit-dose vial, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 11, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
    Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution indicated for long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

    The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is for strength of 15 mcg (base)/2 mL unit-dose vial, the company said in a statement.

    The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug product (RLD), Brovana inhalation solution, 15 mcg/2 mL, of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, it added.

    Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is indicated for long-term, twice daily administration in the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema, the company said.

    This ANDA has been co-developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies Pvt Ltd, it added. Citing IQVIA data, the company said Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution, 15 mcg (base)/2 mL unit-dose vial, had an estimated market size of USD 251 million for the 12 months ended December 2021.

    Alembic said it has a cumulative total of 167 ANDA approvals (143 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA, including this second inhalational ANDA approval.



    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution #Business #Companies #USFDA
    first published: May 11, 2022 11:43 am
