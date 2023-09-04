Air India Express to unveil new brand in a couple of months

Air India Express

Air India Express, which will function as the low-cost arm of Air India, will follow in the footsteps of its parent company and unveil its new brand in the next couple of months, the airline said in a press release on September 4.

As part of its rebranding, Air India Express, which is in the process of getting merged with AIX Connect (formerly known as AirAsia India), will aim to establish meaningful connections’ including international routes, offer a ‘unique experience’ with an Indian touch, and offer ‘best-in-class value to its passengers, the airline said.

"Our ambitions will ride upon our huge fleet and network expansion, in the domestic India market as well as short-haul international region, unlocking synergies with the merger of the two entities," Aloke Singh the chief executive officer of Air India Express and AIX Connect told employees while addressing a a virtual-cum-physical town hall meeting with the staff.

He added that the combined entity of Air India Express and AIX Connect will aim to create a meaningful market presence as well as cost efficiencies across its domestic network in India and international operations, and will also aim to achieve excellence in all areas in route to becoming a preferred brand for a "confident new India."

In July, the two airlines had received regulatory approval to operate under the brand "Air India Express" and launched a unified website, airindiaexpress.com.

Air India Express' plans are part of Air India’s ongoing five-year five-year transformation project called Vihaan.AI.

Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave their approval for the merger of Air India and Vistara, making the combination and creation of a leading airline group imminent.

Air India Express and AIX Connect have also synergised a host of other ancillary add-on services and sub-brands, including 'Gourmair' in-flight dining, Xpress Prime seats, and Xpress Ahead priority services.

The airlines also recently announced the harmonisation of new grades, compensation, and benefits with Air India, enabling a unified structure and streamlining career paths across the Air India group.

Air India Express and AIX Connect are subsidiaries of Air India, together operating over 300 flights daily across 30 domestic and 14 international airports, with a fleet of 54 aircraft, comprising 26 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.