App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 28, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Wozniak's 'Indians aren't creative' remark, Mahindra extends invite to prove him wrong

Wozniak, who is fondly called “The Woz”, speaking at an event in Delhi had said that the culture of India is to achieve academic excellence and get a Mercedes, adding that there was no room for creativity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Twitter extended an invite for another visit to India to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak following the stereotypical remark that Indians weren’t creative.

Mahindra retweeting a media report, wrote with a hint of sarcasm, “I love it when such comments are made. Nothing like a sweeping stereotype to get our juices flowing & prove it wrong. Thanks @stevewoz Come back soon. We’ll make you sing a different tune...”

Wozniak, who is fondly called “The Woz”, speaking at an event in Delhi had said that the culture of India is to achieve academic excellence and get a Mercedes, adding that there was no room for creativity.

"The culture here is one of success based upon academic excellence, studying, learning, practising and having a good job and a great life. For upper India, not the lower. I see two Indias. That's a lot like Singapore study, study, work hard and you get an MBA, and you will have a Mercedes but where is the creativity?” he said.

related news

Also Read: Jobs knew nothing about insides of a computer five years before Apple: Steve Wozniak

“The creativity gets left out when your behaviour is too predictable and structured, everyone is similar. Look at a small country like New Zealand, the writers, singers, athletes it's a whole different world.”

Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter. On Monday, he floated the idea of collectively acquiring Rhythm House in case the Enforcement Directorate decides to auction it.

Mumbai's iconic Rhythm House is one of the buildings among 21 properties linked to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi collectively worth Rs 523.72 crore attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

Nirav Modi had bought Rhythm House for Rs 32 crore when it was declared to be shut down by Curmally family, the then owner of the building. The building is considered a shrine for overseas music genre lovers of the city.

tags #Anand Mahindra #Business #Steve Wozniak

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC