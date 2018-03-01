After Wozniak's 'Indians aren't creative' remark, Mahindra extends invite to prove him wrong

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Twitter extended an invite for another visit to India to Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak following the stereotypical remark that Indians weren’t creative.



I love it when such comments are made. Nothing like a sweeping stereotype to get our juices flowing & prove it wrong. Thanks @stevewoz Come back soon. We’ll make you sing a different tune... https://t.co/Zy4QemamQJ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2018

Mahindra retweeting a media report, wrote with a hint of sarcasm, “I love it when such comments are made. Nothing like a sweeping stereotype to get our juices flowing & prove it wrong. Thanks @stevewoz Come back soon. We’ll make you sing a different tune...”

Wozniak, who is fondly called “The Woz”, speaking at an event in Delhi had said that the culture of India is to achieve academic excellence and get a Mercedes, adding that there was no room for creativity.

"The culture here is one of success based upon academic excellence, studying, learning, practising and having a good job and a great life. For upper India, not the lower. I see two Indias. That's a lot like Singapore study, study, work hard and you get an MBA, and you will have a Mercedes but where is the creativity?” he said.

“The creativity gets left out when your behaviour is too predictable and structured, everyone is similar. Look at a small country like New Zealand, the writers, singers, athletes it's a whole different world.”

Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter. On Monday, he floated the idea of collectively acquiring Rhythm House in case the Enforcement Directorate decides to auction it.

Mumbai's iconic Rhythm House is one of the buildings among 21 properties linked to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi collectively worth Rs 523.72 crore attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

Nirav Modi had bought Rhythm House for Rs 32 crore when it was declared to be shut down by Curmally family, the then owner of the building. The building is considered a shrine for overseas music genre lovers of the city.