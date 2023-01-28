English
    Adani Group to release detailed reply on Hindenburg report post-FPO: Report

    Hindenburg alleged that its two-year investigation found the Adani Group “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

    Bloomberg
    January 28, 2023 / 09:40 PM IST
    Adani group has called Hindenburg’s report “maliciously mischievous,” “bogus” and “unresearched

    Adani Group will release a detailed response to allegations made by US short seller Hindenburg Research only after the completion of a new share sale that’s set to conclude on Jan. 31, according to people familiar with the matter.

    The conglomerate owned by Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani had said it would give a detailed rebuttal on Friday, according to bondholders who participated in a conference call with Adani executives. While it had answered some questions, the longer reply did not materialize as expected.

    The group has prepared a response of more than 100 pages and and is also seeking legal advice on when to release it, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. While it won’t be before Jan. 31, the people did not specify when the reply would come.

    A representative for the conglomerate declined to comment.