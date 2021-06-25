What you should know about the new Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

Is the Alcazar a Creta that’s been stretched out? The answer is both yes and no. Hyundai’s new SUV is based on the Creta and thus looks (and feels) similar to it in some respects – but it’s also very definitely its own car, and thus has a distinct character. Let’s break it down, shall we?

The Alcazar is dimensionally different

Hyundai set out to make the longest wheelbase in this segment, and it’s done so. By extending the rear overhang and stretching the wheelbase to 2,760mm (150mm more than the Creta), Hyundai has created extra room in the cabin and, of course, put in a third row of seats. The Alcazar's wheelbase is now 19mm more than the recently launched Tata Safari and 10mm more than the MG Hector Plus, which used to have the maximum wheelbase until now.

Depending on your needs, you can order a 6- or 7-seat Alcazar, with the 6-seater having two captain seats in the second row and the 7-seater a bench seat. The third row is really only suitable for children and adults of small build; the captain seats are very comfortable, as are the two front seats. The bench seat should also be good, going by what you get in the Creta.

The captain seats as well as the third row seats have adjustable backrests, and in the 6-seater, you get a storage console between the two seats in the second row, with a wireless phone charging pad in the top-end variants. The boot is, of course, much smaller (180 litres), although you can flatten the third and second row of seats for more storage.

It has design elements unique to it

The Alcazar’s nose is similar to the Creta’s in that the headlight assembly is the same, but the grille is a studded-chrome one, and the fog lamp housing is different. You’ll see a smaller faux skid plate under the bumper, and when you view it from the side, the increased length is obvious. Behind the C pillar is a small quarter window for the third row passengers, and at the back, the design becomes… different.

To be honest, the rear and front look quite different in a way that seems like they were thought up by different people; the front has soft, curvy lines whereas the rear has sharper, straighter lines. The tailgate is almost straight, and the headlamps are chunky and not as well integrated as on the Creta. The top-end variants will come with 18-inch alloy wheels, as opposed to the Creta’s 17-inchers. You also get footboards along the sides, which aren’t that useful because the Alcazar is low enough to get into without much effort. Overall, it can be said that this is a more mature looking vehicle than the Creta, and has better presence.

The tailgate on the Hyundai Alcazar is almost straight, and the headlamps are chunky and not as well integrated as on the Creta.

The cabin is better equipped than the Creta

Even though the Alcazar is longer than the Creta, it’s the same width, which means that Hyundai has had to optimise the heck out of it for more room and comfort. As I mentioned earlier, each row of seats has adjustable features, so occupants can find a sweet spot. In the 7-seater with a second row bench, the whole unit can be moved back for more room, if there’s nobody in the third row. The second row occupants also get flip-down tables that are attached to the back of the first row of seats. The second row has a one-touch tumble operation, which makes them easy to fold when people need to get into the third row; however, settling into that row still takes some effort, due to the limited space on offer. The last row has dedicated A/C vents and USB ports. If you don’t need to seat that many people, the 6-seat option is definitely the one to go for.

As is Hyundai’s wont, it’s loaded the Alcazar with features (I’ll deal with the top spec one I drove, but even the base variants have impressive feature lists). The front seats are ventilated, the driver’s seat is powered, the steering wheel is tilt/reach adjustable (a very useful feature), and there are two 10.25-inch screens up front – one for the infotainment (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on board), and the other for the instruments (which are configurable according to driving modes). There’s a great 8-speaker Bose audio system, air purifier, front rear, side and bird’s eye cameras for safer parking and cornering, a panoramic sunroof, voice activated features, Bluelink connected features, 64-colour ambient lighting, ISOFIX seats, automatic climate control, tyre pressure monitoring and a myriad other features that are too numerous to list here. Take it from me – this is the best-equipped car in its class by far.

It drives and handles differently

The Alcazar has the Creta’s 1.5-litre diesel engine with 115 bhp and 25.5 kgm of torque, albeit re-calibrated for its greater weight. There’s also a 2-litre petrol engine on offer, which is more powerful than the petrol options on the Creta; this engine makes 157 bhp and 19.5 kgm of torque, and is also seen on the Tucson SUV but is the latest variant. Six-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox options are available, but there’s no DCT (dual-clutch transmission).

I had the automatic petrol on my drive, and it’s a delightfully smooth and refined unit, with a responsive gearbox (paddle shifters are also on offer). The engine pulls nice and cleanly all the way to its redline in a seamless manner, and sounds quite good while at it. The torque is spread out through the rev range too, so getting on the move is easy whether it’s slow-moving city traffic or a highway blast. The automatic gearbox isn’t the sportiest unit around, but the Alcazar isn’t a sportscar, so the way in which it shifts gears is perfectly adequate. If you do want to pretend you’re in a sportier car, you can always use the paddle shifters. One fact that will likely surprise you is that despite being 150 kg heavier than the Creta, the Alcazar will out-accelerate it, so you’ll never feel like you’re short of motive force. I really enjoyed driving this car, much more than I thought I would, to be honest.

Since it’s a people carrier at heart, Hyundai has tuned the suspension for comfort, more than handling. The ride quality in the first and second rows is excellent, with only the third row being a bit on the bumpy side on occasion, since it’s on the line of the rear axle. Potholes and other undulations are smoothed out very competently, and road and wind noise are kept to a minimum as well. This is not to say the Alcazar is a weak handler – far from it. In fact, it feels almost as good as the Creta around corners and in a straight line; its long wheelbase and stiff body structure make it feel very planted and confidence-inspiring. Some body roll is inevitable in a car like this, but it’s very well controlled, and my guess is that pretty much anyone will feel comfortable at the wheel of the car.

At the end of the day, the Alcazar is another surefire winner from the Hyundai stables. It’s well-engineered, feature-packed, comfortable, practical and easy to drive, which are important boxes to tick. I feel it’s best used as a 4- or 5-seater, because that way all that space can be truly utilised to its fullest extent. Failing that, the 6-seat option is the best one, but of course if you simply must have a car full of occupants, the 7-seater is pretty good as well.

Pricing is quite competitive as well, starting at Rs 16.3 lakh for the base petrol variant with a manual gearbox (which is very well stocked with features) and going up to Rs 20 lakh for the top spec diesel with an automatic gearbox (all prices ex-showroom).

If you ask me, the Alcazar is quite possibly a better vehicle than the Creta, if you’re willing to spend a little extra money.