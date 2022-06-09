English
    Volkswagen Virtus India Launch Live Updates: VW Virtus longest sedan in class; dimensions same as Skoda Slavia

    Volkswagen Virtus Launch Live Updates: With nearly 95 per cent of the components localised, the VW Virtus will be exported to 25 countries - the first India-built VW to do so.

    Volkswagen Virtus Launch Live Updates: Volkswagon (VW) India launched its all-new mid-size sedan, Virtus, in the country today, i.e. on June 9, 2022.

    The Virtus shares it powertrain and platform with the Skoda Slavia and the Taigun and is based on Skoda Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform.

    The VW
    Virtus gets two powertrains : a 1.0-litre TSI making 114bhp while the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI makes a solid 148bhp pf power.
    • June 09, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

      Volkswagon Virtus India Launch Live Updates | VW Virtus-longest sedan in its class, dimensions same as that of Skoda Slavia

      The Virtus is the longest sedan in its class, although in terms of width, ride height and wheelbase, it’s dimensions are the same as those of the Skoda Slavia

    • June 09, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

      Volkswagen Virtus India Launch Live Updates | Skoda Auto Volkswagen India believe that the sedan market in India has shrunken because of lack of options

    • June 09, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

      Volkwagon Virtus India Launch Live Updates | Volkswagon Virtus will be exported to 25 countries - the first India-built VW to do so

      With nearly 95 per cent of the components localised, the VW Virtus will be exported to 25 countries - the first India-built VW to do so.
       

    • June 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

      Volkswagen Virtus India Launch Live Updates | Volkswagon India to launch Virtus at 12 noon today

      The much-awaited German-engineered sedan from Volkswagen to be launched at 12 noon today. Stay tuned!

    • June 09, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

      Volkswagen Virtus India Launch Live Updates | Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Volkswagen Virtus India Launch today on June 9, 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments, and analysis!

