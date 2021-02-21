MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

Volkswagen to make decision on Bugatti in H1 - Automobilwoche

British automotive magazine Car last year reported here that Volkswagen was on the verge of selling Bugatti to Rimac Automobili.

Reuters
February 21, 2021 / 06:54 PM IST
Bugatti Veyron. | Representative image

Bugatti Veyron. | Representative image


Electric hypercar maker Rimac Automobili and Volkswagen’s supercar brand Bugatti are a good technological fit, Porsche AG’s CEO told German weekly Automobilwoche, fuelling hopes that a deal between the two could happen soon.


British automotive magazine Car last year reported here that Volkswagen was on the verge of selling Bugatti to Rimac Automobili, citing sources.


Volkswagen explores flying cars in China


In exchange, Porsche AG, also owned by Volkswagen, would raise the 15.5% stake it owns in Rimac Automobili, founded by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, Car said.

 “At the moment there are intense deliberations on how Bugatti can be developed in the best possible way. Rimac could play a role here because the brands are a good technological fit,” Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume said.

“There are various scenarios with different structures. I believe that the issue will be decided by the group in the first half of the year,” said Blume, who also sits on the management board of parent Volkswagen AG.


Rimac has developed an electric supercar platform, which he supplies to other carmakers, including Automobili Pininfarina.

Blume also confirmed higher savings targets for Porsche, saying the carmaker plans to support results by 10 billion euros ($12.1 billion) of cost cuts by 2025, up from 6 billion previously.

Reuters
TAGS: #Automobili Pininfarina #Bugatti #Business #Porsche AG #Rimac Automobili #Volkswagen
first published: Feb 21, 2021 06:54 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.