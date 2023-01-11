Tork Motors unveils Kratos X at 2023 Auto Expo; gets new, more powerful motor

Tork Motors | Pune-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Tork Motors has announced that they will showcase a new electric motorcycle, along with an updated version of Kratos R, at the expo. Last year, the company had launched Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles in the Indian market.

Pune-based EV brand, Tork Motors unveiled the all-new Kratos X at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo. Essentially based on the Kratos R that is currently on sale, but gets a number of changes including a different state of tune for better torque output.

The Kratos X gets minor styling changes from the R thanks to new side panels. Aside from this, most of the changes have come in the form of mechanicals and technology.

The company says that the new motor will be more powerful than its current sibling, although they refrained from saying by how much. There is a new aluminum swingarm that should add to stability while riding and a new 7-inch instrument cluster that provides more information to the rider. Additionally, the Kratos X will also support fast charging.

The company also took the chance to introduce a refreshed version of the Kratos R. Changes are restricted just to the cosmetics and this includes a blacked-out battery pack, a new LCD instrument cluster, refreshed front and rear blinkers, and a fast-charging port.

Tork Motors has said that bookings for the new Kratos X should be by the second quarter of 2023. Test rides could begin in March-April while deliveries are expected to commence by June.

Tork currently retails its bikes only in Pune, Hyderabad, Patna, and Satara and while the company had promised its presence in seven cities by March 2023, they have revised that number to 11. Additionally, the standard Kratos will be discontinued leaving only the Kratos R and Kratos X in the company’s lineup.