The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets more tech updates than you bargained for

(Image: Maruti Suzuki)

The reworked Maruti Suzuki Baleno was first launched back in 2015 as the Indian manufacturer’s premium hatchback. Despite only a mild refresh in 2019, the Baleno has remained one of the country’s top-selling cars. This time around the car manufacturer has decided to give the Baleno a more comprehensive update inside and outside. The highlight, however, has to be the car’s new features list. In short, you need more than two hands to count them. But we’re going to give you more details.

Exteriors

The Baleno obviously gets a design refresh. The front fascia sports a new design with the chrome lining under the grille extending into the DRLs. The headlamps are now all LED units and the bumpers have been revised. While the profile remains the same as the outgoing car, the new-gen Baleno benefits from a seemingly wider stance. This is thanks to a flatter nose that allows for a sportier look. Off to the rear, we see a new tailgate along with new tail lamp design and fresh bumpers. There is a new set of 16-inch alloys that can be spotted from the side. This view also showcases the OVRM mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki New Age Baleno launched in India at Rs 6.35 lakh. Here're prices, features and more details

Interiors and features

The interiors of the Baleno have been revamped with a new dashboard layout, a tweaked instrument panel and even a flat-bottomed steering wheel from the Swift. But the highlights of the car will be a couple of things. First is the new 9-inch infotainment system. This will be a free-standing unit that sits at the centre of the dashboard and will now come with the newest SmartPlay Pro+.

Aside from wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, the new system packs in several more features. The Indian manufacturer has brought proper connected car tech as well which provides more functionality than what the current Suzuki Connect dongle does. In all, there are more than 40 connectivity features and this includes the Alexa Skills framework and smartwatch connectivity. A new wireless charging pad has also been added along with compatibility for Alexa voice commands.

Then there is the feature that has to be the first you have seen in a car in the Baleno’s segment. Positioned just behind the steering wheel and above the instrument cluster is a little HUD unit. This is capable of a number of readouts such as speed, fuel efficiency, rev counter, time and even climate control. One more first-in-segment feature is a 360-degree camera which allows for a full view of the car’s surroundings on the infotainment screen.

While Maruti Suzuki has already added so many updates, unfortunately, a digital instrument cluster still doesn’t make the list. Still, the car does boast of cruise control and a surround sound system from ARKAMYS for high-fidelity audio. Other features will include push-button start-stop, keyless entry and automatic climate control, among other things.



9-inch infotainment screen



Head-up display



SmartPlay Pro+



Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay



Wireless charging



In-built Suzuki Connect



Alexa voice commands



360-degree camera



Flat-bottomed steering wheel



Cruise control



LED lighting



Six airbags



Powertrain

Moving on to the driving force, the Baleno will continue to be offered with the same engine as its current model. The 1.2-litre dual-jet petrol with variable valve timing produces 90hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. A five-speed manual comes as standard transmission but one can opt for an AMT automatic gearbox as well. In terms of mileage, the manual transmission claims to give you 22.35 km/l while the automatic variant will be able to provide 22.94 km/l.

Safety

The top-spec variant of the Baleno will get a list of safety tech along with all of the above features. It comes with six airbags including for driver and passenger as well as side and curtain airbags for all four occupants in case of side impacts. More safety equipment such as ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors will be offered as standard. Parking sensors on all four sides along with the 360-degree camera will be offered in the top-spec trim.

Price and launch

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be sold through the company’s premium Nexa dealerships. The new hatchback has been launched at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh. Maruti Suzuki is also offering a subscription service for a monthly payment of just Rs 14,000. The car will be offered in four trim levels starting with the Sigma at the entry level, then the Delta, Zeta and the Alpha as the top-spec variant.

The Baleno goes up against quite a few rivals, the Hyundai i20 being its main competition. Other contenders include the Tata Altroz, the Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz. Toyota’s rebadged version of the Baleno, the Glanza, will also receive similar updates and is expected to launch sometime next month.