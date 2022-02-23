English
    2022 Maruti Suzuki New Age Baleno launched in India at Rs 6.35 lakh. Here're prices, features and more details

    Maruti Suzuki India has launched its much-awaited technologically superior premium hatchback – the New Age Baleno – in India on February 23, at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom), available in six colours

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India has launched its much-awaited technologically superior premium hatchback – the New Age Baleno – in India on February 23, at a starting price of Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Equipped with a host of class leading technology, safety, comfort and convenience features and NEXA’s new signature Crafted Futurism design language, the New Age Baleno will provide an unparalleled driving experience to customers. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    Incredible Safety | The New Age Baleno is equipped with 20+ safety features like 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side and curtain), Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, High Speed Alert System, Driver and Co-Driver seatbelts reminder, LED Fog lamps, Extensive usage of High Tensile &amp; Ultra High Tensile steel. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    Powerful Performance | Powered by Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start-Stop technology. Available in 5 speed Manual (MT) and improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    Improved Ride and Handling | All-new suspension, new hydraulic clutch system, 14’’ disc brakes, flat-bottom steering wheel, and improved NVH performance for a comfortable drive experience. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    Signifying NEXA’s endeavour to create the cars of tomorrow, the New Age Baleno is the first model to feature NEXA’s Crafted Futurism design language. A work of art inspired by the future, the design language is exclusively crafted to match the refined tastes of NEXA customers. The design philosophy manifests itself upon three major pillars - NEXpression: Artfully designed exteriors & interiors, crafted to perfection, NEXtech: Advanced technology catering to the new age customers’ needs and NEXperience: Experiences that are ahead of the times. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    The next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect comes as an in-built feature in the New Age Baleno. It offers over 40+ features for vehicle safety & security, trips & driving behaviour, status-alerts and remote operations through all new Suzuki Connect App that provides the best-in-class user experience. It can also be remotely accessed through compatible smart watches and vocie connectivity through Alexa Skill.
    The first in its segment 360 View Camera equipped with the latest ‘approaching object detection’ feature that can sense the presence of moving objects on the screen, the New Age Baleno reinforces safety for customers with an immersive view of the driving space and enables them to make more informed decisions while parking or manoeuvring the vehicle at tight spots. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    The New Age Baleno will now be available in an array of 6 colours, featuring the New NEXA Blue along with four other new exciting shades – Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Splendid Silver and Arctic White. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
