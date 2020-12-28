Tesla will come to India in early 2021, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari confirmed on December 28 that American clean energy and electric vehicle company Tesla will begin its operations in India next year.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the minister said that Tesla will begin its operations with sales first and then maybe look at assembly and manufacturing based on the response to the cars.

During a conversation with editors at The Indian Express idea exchange programme, Gadkari underlined the push for electrical cars in the country.

The minister also said that many Indian companies were working on electrical cars that are on the affordable side, but also technically as advanced as the cars offered by Tesla.

Recent reports also hinted at Tesla cars being made available for bookings in January 2021, followed by deliveries starting by the end of the first quarter.

Earlier this year, Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk hinted at the company entering India in 2021.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter replying to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

Model 3 is likely to be the first EV to launch in the country.