you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tesla to fire over 3000 employees, Elon Musk confirms move via tweet

In the months leading up to the announcement, Musk pledged that Tesla will become profitable by the third quarter of this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk-led Tesla will be cutting nine percent of its workforce as part of a comprehensive organisational restructuring.

The employees were intimated through an email that was leaked to the media and later posted by Musk on his Twitter handle to avoid misinterpretation.

"Tesla has grown and evolved rapidly over the past several years, which has resulted in some duplications of roles and some job functions. As part of this effort, and the need to reduce costs and become profitable, we have made the difficult decision to let go of approximately 9 percent of our colleagues across the company," explained Musk through his email.

Musk also added that the cuts were made entirely from their salaried population and none of the associates from the production department was included, with the view to meet Model 3 production targets in the coming months.

According to a report in Arstechnica, Tesla had 37,543 full-time employees at the start of the year. Hence, upward of 3000 employees shall be laid off.

This announcement comes a month after Musk announced a restructuring of the company's organisational charts. Musk stated that he wants to flatten the management structure of the company to make it less bureaucratic.

Since its inception 15 years ago, Tesla has been burning cash continuously and has only registered positive cashflows twice- once in late 2013 and another in mid-2016.
tags #automobile #Elon Musk #Model 3 #Tesla

