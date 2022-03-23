Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler: Comparing the only two scramblers under 500cc

Royal Enfield (Representative image)

Scramblers or motorcycles with on-road and off-road capabilities have always been a very niche space within the motorcycle segment and while it was reserved for bikes above 600cc, manufacturers are now starting to venture into the sub-500cc class. Classic Legends had the firs-mover advantage having launched the Yezdi Scrambler alongside the Adventure and Roadster, but now Royal Enfield has brought in its take on the scrambler with the Scram 411.

To keep things simple, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is basically a stripped-down and tweaked version of the Himalayan ADV. The Scram features roughly the same styling and exactly the same engine along with the power and torque figures as the Himalayan. If you’re in the market for a scrambler and do not know which to choose, we’re here to make things easier.

Dimensions

Starting with the obvious, the RE Scram has a wheelbase of 1,455mm. The Yezdi offering on the other hand is a tad shorter at 1,403mm. While this isn’t a significant margin, you will feel the difference when entering a turn or holding a straight line at higher speeds. Both bikes sit 200mm above the ground, which means sufficient clearance to tackle obstacles like scramblers are meant to. There is a marginal difference in the seat height as well with the Scram coming in at 795mm and the Yezdi 800mm.

Where the Scram manages to shine, though, is in fuel tank capacity. Where the Scrambler allows for just 12.5 litres, you can fill up to 15 litres of gas in the Scram 411, allowing for longer range and fewer stops for fuel. The Scrambler fares better in weight at 182 kg dry while the Scram 411 tips the scales just a bit higher at 185 kg. Both bikes get the same rim size out of the box with 19-inch wire spokes at the front and 17-inch wire spokes at the rear. Both bikes also get dual-purpose tyres, too, but while the front on each measures 100/90 – 19”, Yezdi benefits from a wider 140/70 section tyre at the rear compared to RE’s 120/90 section.

Powertrain and other specs

As mentioned earlier, the Scram 411 gets the same engine as the Himalayan right down to the output figures. The 411cc air-cooled single-cylinder is capable of producing 24.3 hp of maximum power and 32 Nm of peak torque. The Yezdi on the other hand is powered by a smaller 334cc liquid-cooled DOHC single-cylinder engine that is capable of churning out 29 hp of maximum power and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. While this makes it a more powerful engine, the Scram does benefit from more torque to tackle steeper inclines. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox on the Scram and a 6-speed gearbox on the Yezdi Scrambler.

Moving on to the suspension, the Scrambler gets conventional telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers handling bumps at the rear. The Scram 411 on the other hand is suspended by a 41mm front fork and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by 240mm discs at the rear on both bikes. The front is a different story with the RE stopped by a 300mm disc and the Yezdi stopped by a larger 320mm disc.

Looks and features

When it comes to what the bikes look like, the Scram just seems to look like a stripped-down version of the Himalayan which, in terms of what a scrambler stands for, is right on point. The Yezdi Scrambler on the other hand has taken what scramblers looked like back when people actually started modifying their motorcycles and brought it to us in the present. It features the same old-school teardrop-shaped tank, upturned pillion seat, round headlamp, barebones look that you would see in the bygone era. This doesn’t mean that the companies haven’t given their bikes modern features, though.

Both bikes get dual-channel ABS, but the Scrambler allows you to turn it off on the rear wheel—a very important feature for riding on loose gravel. The Scrambler also benefits from LED lighting components while the Scram still sports halogens and bulbs. And finally, the instrument cluster. Both bikes have a single pod to display everything. The Scrambler, however, has a fully digital instrument cluster while RE has thrown in the Tripper Navigation pod for good measure. Additionally, the Scrambler also gets three ride modes to choose from—Rain, Road and Off-road. And finally, the Yezdi also offers a handlebar-mounted phone charger with both Type-A and Type-C USB ports. This will be extremely helpful on longer journeys when your phone battery is being consumed when using the GPS.

Price

And we finally get to what matters the most and there is not much to differentiate here. Both bikes are priced similarly with the Yezdi Scrambler ranging between 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.11 lakh and the Royal Enfield Scram 411 priced between Rs 2.03 lakh and Rs 2.08 lakh. You have to remember that the different prices do not change any of the components of either bike and only mean different paint options. The Yezdi Scrambler has a total of six colour options to choose from and the Scram 411 has seven, which is also a little funkier.

Conclusion

In the end, this is still going to be a very subjective choice. Both bikes have extremely similar engines and the Scrambler has just a little bit of an edge in terms of features. Even the pricing is similar. The biggest choice will be what appeals more to your sense of a scrambler. Is it the stripped-down Himalayan in the form of the Scram 411 or is it more retro-looking Yezdi Scrambler with all of its modern features to bring it up to speed with the rest of the motorcycles in this day and age? As to which of the two bikes will actually do better in terms of sales, RE has got its years of motorcycle building experience and the sentiment behind it while Classic Legends is a relatively new company. And while the Jawa has been doing really well in the market, the Yezdi Scrambler will definitely have a time trying to overtake the Royal Enfield Scram 411.​