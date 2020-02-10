App
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | What dominated Auto Expo 2020?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand why sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) overtook the 15th Auto Expo.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is one of the most dynamic car markets in the world with trends changing every few years.

And like every year, India is hosting Asia's largest automotive extravaganza, Auto Expo from 7 February to 12 February 2020.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand why sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) overtook the 15th Auto Expo.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 05:29 pm

