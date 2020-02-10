Reporter's Take | What dominated Auto Expo 2020?

India is one of the most dynamic car markets in the world with trends changing every few years.

And like every year, India is hosting Asia's largest automotive extravaganza, Auto Expo from 7 February to 12 February 2020.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Swaraj Baggonkar to understand why sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles (EVs) overtook the 15th Auto Expo.