Reporter's Take | Mercedes to launch its first EV in India in 2020

Luxury carmaker Mercedes is set to launch its first electric vehicle in India in 2020. Mercedes-Benz India, will test the waters with the launch of limited EVs. The German brand has a number of zero emission electric vehicles in its global line-up, but due to lack of an elaborate EV infrastructure in India, the company will launch only one model in the country.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find what Mercedes-Benz plans in the EV segment in India.