App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Mercedes to launch its first EV in India in 2020

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find what Mercedes-Benz plans in the EV segment in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Luxury carmaker Mercedes is set to launch its first electric vehicle in India in 2020. Mercedes-Benz India, will test the waters with the launch of limited EVs. The German brand has a number of zero emission electric vehicles in its global line-up, but due to lack of an elaborate EV infrastructure in India, the company will launch only one model in the country.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find what Mercedes-Benz plans in the EV segment in India.

Watch the video for more.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Auto #electric vehicles #Mercedes

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.