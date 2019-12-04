Reporter's Take | Mercedes to launch its first EV in India in 2020

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find what Mercedes-Benz plans in the EV segment in India.
Luxury carmaker Mercedes is set to launch its first electric vehicle in India in 2020. Mercedes-Benz India, will test the waters with the launch of limited EVs. The German brand has a number of zero emission electric vehicles in its global line-up, but due to lack of an elaborate EV infrastructure in India, the company will launch only one model in the country.
In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find what Mercedes-Benz plans in the EV segment in India.Watch the video for more.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.