Reporter's Take | How the auto sector reshaped in 2019

The Indian auto sector witnessed a prolonged slump in 2019. During the April-November period, the industry reported a fall of 16 percent in volumes to 15.7 million units as per data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle sales also saw a dip for 11 consecutive months till September, only to rise marginally in October on the back of festive season purchases and new model launches.

Automakers saw varying impact on their respective productions during the year, with several workers' strikes and plant closures hitting the sector at a time when it was already going through one of its worst downturns.

