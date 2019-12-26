App
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | How the auto sector reshaped in 2019

During the April-November period, the industry reported a fall of 16 percent in volumes to 15.7 million units as per data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian auto sector witnessed a prolonged slump in 2019. During the April-November period, the industry reported a fall of 16 percent in volumes to 15.7 million units as per data from the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM).

Passenger vehicle sales also saw a dip for 11 consecutive months till September, only to rise marginally in October on the back of festive season purchases and new model launches.

Automakers saw varying impact on their respective productions during the year, with several workers' strikes and plant closures hitting the sector at a time when it was already going through one of its worst downturns.

Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to know more about how the auto sector fared in the year that went by.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #FAME II scheme #India #video

