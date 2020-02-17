Reporter's Take | Govt to push use of LNG for intercity buses

The government is looking to push the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by intercity buses. To reduce the fuel import bill, the government is leaning towards LNG as a cost-effective solution for cleaner and cheaper energy.

LNG buses are lighter when compared to diesel buses, thus provide better mileage. However, LNG-powered commercial vehicles cost much more than diesel vehicles.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to talk about the government's push towards LNG.