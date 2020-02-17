App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Govt to push use of LNG for intercity buses

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to talk about the government's push towards LNG.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is looking to push the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by intercity buses. To reduce the fuel import bill, the government is leaning towards LNG as a cost-effective solution for cleaner and cheaper energy.

LNG buses are lighter when compared to diesel buses, thus provide better mileage. However, LNG-powered commercial vehicles cost much more than diesel vehicles.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to talk about the government's push towards LNG.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #automobile #Business #CNG #diesel #India #liquified natural gas #LNG

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.