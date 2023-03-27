Mitch Evans wins inaugural São Paulo E-Prix for Jaguar TCS Racing

Evans was greatly relieved by the victory, and admitted "the win has come at the perfect time". (Image source: https://jaguarracing.com)

The first-ever all-electric So Paulo E-Prix, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series, was won by New Zealander Mitch Evans on March 25 for Jaguar TCS Racing. Teammate Sam Bird joined him on the podium in third place. The second-place finisher was Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy, who uses a Jaguar powertrain.

The Sao Paulo event was Round 6 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Sam Bird moved up to sixth in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship drivers' standings while Mitch moved up to ninth.

"This win has come at the perfect time, because we’ve had a tough start and the Jaguar has been quick. To finally get a victory is incredible - Nick pushed me all the way. This is all down to the hard work of the team, there’s a lot of graft that goes in, so much work into the strategy, to try and put it together is not easy so I’m super happy to get some big points on the board," Evans said.

Sam Bird was overjoyed with the "brilliant result", and expressed optimism that the team is looking forward to the Berlin event next month.

"Amazing for Jaguar TCS Racing to get the podium locked out. Massive hats off to the team here and back at base, it’s a brilliant result. I got fastest lap too, it’s good points for the team and now we can look forward to Berlin," said Bird.

James Barclay, team principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, praised Jaguar powertrains for dominating the inaugural So Paulo E-Prix with a record-breaking finish.

"What an incredible day! A historic first with three Jaguars dominating the podium. Today’s result and the team’s performance after a few challenging weekends were all the more sweet. With a strong car and a proven team, we knew it was about executing a clean weekend with a great strategy and that’s what we did today. Mitch and Sam drove exceptionally, showing patience in a strategic race and raw speed when it was needed. I would like to thank our technical partner WAE who have worked tirelessly for this result and to our amazing commercial partners. We wanted to put on a great show for the Brazilian fans and we delivered just that, it’s a special day and one which we will enjoy celebrating," said Barclay.

Jaguar TCS Racing will participate in the seventh and eighth rounds of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship that will be held in Berlin, Germany on April 22-23.