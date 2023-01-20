Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift launched in India at Rs 5.68 lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (Hyundai.com)

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift priced at Rs 5.68 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) has been launched in India on January 20. The Hyundai i10 has been one of the longest-produced vehicles by the carmaker in India, and after being on sale for a couple of years, it was due for a mid-cycle update.

Numerous changes have been made to the hatchback, including the addition of the 'Nios' emblem a few years ago. The original i10 evolved into the Grand i10 and is now the i10 Nios.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios specs

The upgraded Grand i10 Nios hatchback has a wheelbase of 2,450mm, dimensions of 3,815mm in length, width of 1,680mm, and stands 1,520mm tall, the company said at the launch.

The top-spec version of the Grand i10 Nios's updated safety features include six airbags while four are provided as standard across the board. A first in the segment, customers can also choose to have all six airbags installed.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios facelift includes a variety of updates, including AC vents for the rear, wireless charging, type-C USB charging ports, automated climate control, auto headlights, and cruise control.

In terms of features, the model gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but the layout of the dashboard remains the same. The hatchback gets new grey upholstery for the seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, new lighting for the footwell and a metal finish on the inside of the door handle.

The new i10 Nios gets a new grille, projector headlamps, new DRLs, shark fin antenna, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and updated LED tail lamps that are connected.

The Nios comes with a 1.2-liter engine paired with a manual transmission or an AMT, and CNG is also an option.

The Grand i10 demonstrates a market share of 31% in the hatchback segment in India and will be exported to over 80 countries, said the company.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios specs variants, availability

The car will be available in six colour options - – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green, Teal Blue and Fiery Red. And with the bookings open, customers interested in getting their hands on the car can book it at Rs 11,000.