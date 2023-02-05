English
    Hyderabad in top gear for India's first Formula-E race: Tickets to schedule, here's your complete guide

    The FIA has collaborated with the Telangana government to organise the event. Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the Formula E Race

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
    (Representative Image) Formula E 2021-2022: Seoul ePrix II (Image Credit: Jaguar Racing)

    Formula E is coming to India for the first time and Hyderabad will host the electric cars race on February 11 in which 11 teams from across the world will participate. The city will also host the race over the next four years , reports said.

    Formula E, officially the ABB FIA( Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. The FIA has collaborated with the Telangana government to organise the event, the Indian Express said on February 5. Private firm Ace Nxt Gen is the official promoter of the race.

    Also Read: Tickets sales start for India's first-ever Formula E race in Hyderabad

    Mahindra and Mahindra's Formula E racing team Mahindra Racing will compete for the first time on home ground. The race in Hyderabad is round four of season 9 . Eleven teams from across the globe will participate in the net zero carbon emission race.