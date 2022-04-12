ESR leases 43,000 sq ft land to France-based A2Mac1 near Chennai

(Source: ShutterStock)

Asset manager ESR on Tuesday said it has leased out 43,000 square feet land of prime industrial real estate to France-based A2Mac1, a leader in the competitive benchmarking industry and reverse engineering for the automotive sector.

A2Mac1 would use the facility located at Oragadam near here, for developing data and reports for automobile companies in terms of design, performance and cost.

"As the automobile industry goes through a transformation, research and development and creation of breakthrough products is the need of the hour. We are thrilled to support A2Mac1 at the forefront of pushing innovation in this segment," ESR India Country Head Abhijit Malkani said.

The property located at Oragadam, about 45 kms from here, is home to several manufacturing facilities of automobile companies. "…we look forward to creating an ecosystem to support international companies to thrive on India's manufacturing prowess and industrial infrastructure," Malkani said.

The development would benefit A2Mac1 for its prime automobile manufacturing location, business environment, infrastructure, workforce, and connectivity.

"We are impressed by the quality of infrastructure and workplace environment. ESR Oragadam will be providing us to upgrade our testing facility in Chennai. We look forward to a long-term partnership to keep growing our endeavours in India," A2Mac1 benchmarking plant manager Vinod Muppala said.





