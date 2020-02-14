App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | Coronavirus will have major impact on India's auto sector

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to understand what impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on companies the world over.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak is threatening China’s economy as car sales declined 18 percent in January. Moreover, the Chinese New Year holiday has been extended as concerns over the virus grow and around 50 percent of car manufacturing plants have been shut down so far.

The disruption in component supplies from China is having a negative impact on India’s auto sector as 30 percent of its spares come from the neighbouring country. Companies across the globe will be affected as China is one of the world’s primary supplier of auto spares among other goods.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to understand what impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on companies the world over.

Close
 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #auto sector #automobile #china economy #coronavirus outbreak #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.