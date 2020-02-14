Editor's Take | Coronavirus will have major impact on India's auto sector

The coronavirus outbreak is threatening China’s economy as car sales declined 18 percent in January. Moreover, the Chinese New Year holiday has been extended as concerns over the virus grow and around 50 percent of car manufacturing plants have been shut down so far.

The disruption in component supplies from China is having a negative impact on India’s auto sector as 30 percent of its spares come from the neighbouring country. Companies across the globe will be affected as China is one of the world’s primary supplier of auto spares among other goods.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to understand what impact the coronavirus outbreak could have on companies the world over.