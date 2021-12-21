Delhi govt receives 12 bids to install 100 EV charging stations

EV charging | Representative image

The Delhi government has reportedly received 12 bids to set up 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 500 points across the city. The tender process was expected to start by February with complete installation work done by June-August but the project was delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

A fresh tender has been issued and we have received 12 bids from top players and companies in the market, a senior government official told the Indian Express.

Charging stations will be located at 70 Delhi metro stations, DTC bus depots, and parking lots, among other places, as per the report.

The 100 charging stations will have 500 charging points and a battery-swapping facility will also be available at every charging station.

"Of the total 100 stations, 22 stations will be in North West, 18 in South, 18 in West district, 14 in Southwest, 8 in East, 4 in North and the New Delhi district will also have 4 stations," the official told the publication.

The state government had in February floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.

Under the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government launched in August last year, electric vehicles are targeted to comprise 25 percent of the total vehicle registrations in the city.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution (TPDDL) recently said that it installed over 1,400 chargers across Delhi and neighbouring towns in the national capital region.

The discom, supplying power to the north and northwest Delhi areas, has been working on developing both public and private EV charging infrastructure.