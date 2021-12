While 2021 saw most brands test the electrified waters with luke-warm SUVs on both ends of the price spectrum, 2022 is set to witness more brazen entries, making for a more diverse and wholesome range of EVs. India’s electric infrastructure, while far from ready, appears to be steadily improving, but India is still far away from its goal of EVs reaching 30 percent market penetration by 2030. However, skyrocketing fuel prices and a fresh set of subsidies have made EVs more appealing than ever. Here are the EVs coming to India in 2022. (Image: Hyundai)

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y | Price: Rs 60-80 lakh (estimated) | Tentative launch date: September 2022 | Arguably the most anticipated EVs of the year, Tesla is all set to make its Indian debut with two of its most affordable cars – the Model 3 and the Model Y. With camouflaged versions of the two cars having been spotted doing test runs, and a total of four models having been registered by state transport departments, we’re likely to get both models in single and dual-motor iterations. While the single-motor version promises to be the most affordable one, the dual-motor ‘Performance’ version provides supercar acceleration, making it one of the fastest EVs in the country, south of the Audi e-tron GT. The Model 3 features a 50kWh battery which has a claimed range of 421km. In AWD configuration, the range, thanks to a larger battery, goes all the way up to 568km. The Model Y is almost identical to the Model 3, except it is taller, seats seven, and features a dual-motor AWD setup as standard. While Elon Musk is batting for more relaxed EV policies in the country, fans of Tesla can’t wait to see the cars on the road, CBUs or otherwise. (Image: Tesla)

Volvo XC40 Recharge | Price: Rs 50 lakh (estimated) | Tentative launch date: End of Jan 2022 | Volvo’s first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge marks a new chapter in the storied Swedish brand’s history. With the brand having announced its plans to go all-electric by 2030, the XC40 Recharge will be followed by one EV launch in India per year. Its critically acclaimed design makes it the ideal mascot to debut the brand’s EV technology, even though it isn’t based on a pure EV platform. The XC40 Recharge shares its underpinnings with its petrol-powered counterpart, and makes a potent 402 bhp through its 78 kWh battery pack and according to the brand, is good for roughly 400km. (Image: Volvocars)

Audi Q4 e-tron | Price: Rs 75 lakh (estimated) | Tentative launch date: Mid-to-late 2022 | Audi is already leading the charge when it comes to EVs. In a single year, the brand has launched 5 electric vehicles, two of which are high-performance sedans. Now it’s time for them to introduce another SUV and fatten-up their EV portfolio with the Q4 e-tron. Unlike their EVs so far, this one looks properly unconventional and will go up against the likes of the Volvo XC40 Recharge as a midsize luxury SUV (although it’s higher up in the luxury order). The Q4 e-tron will be available with both AWD and RWD options, with power levels ranging between 179hp to 299hp. (Image: Audi)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Price: Rs 25-30 lakh (estimated) | Tentative launch date: Mid 2022 | Hyundai Ioniq is to be the first of six EVs that Hyundai Motors plans to launch in India by 2028. The brand managed to gauge consumer interest by introducing the all-electric Kona back in 2019, whose face lifted version also arrives next year. With the Ionia 5 however, it’ll bring-in a more premium EV offering, once again brought-in as a CBU. Hyundai is investing Rs 4000 crore to expand its EV line-up, and its first offering, the Ioniq, will feature two battery options: a 72.6 kWh battery and a smaller 58kWh battery. It’ll also feature 800V battery technology allowing for fast charging, that’ll charge the battery from 10 t0 80% under 20 minutes. Power levels are also very un-Hyundai at 302 bhp with 605 Nm of torque – more than what most hot hatches in the country offer. This is because the Ioniq sub-brand will feature all of Hyundai’s future EVs. As a result the cars will look and feel very different from what we’re accustomed to from the brand. (Image: Hyundai)