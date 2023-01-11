Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki unveils EVX; to invest Rs 10,000 crore in India for EV and battery production

Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates: Foreign cars muscle in on India’s EV market at Auto Expo 2023
-The prominence of foreign carmakers at India’s biggest auto show underscores the nation’s slow take up of electric vehicles. Most local manufacturers have been reluctant to switch to EVs because of their high upfront costs, while a lack of public charging points deters buyers. Instead, the electrification push is being led by more affordable scooters and three-wheelers, which are also widely used in delivery fleets.
