    Airbags Versus Structural Integrity: What is most crucial to automotive safety? | The Drive Report Ep 3

    What does the central government’s proposed rule of making six airbags standard across all vehicles mean for customers? Can it really mitigate the fatality count or is it a supplementary restraint measure with the structural integrity of the shell being the most crucial? Importantly, why are some brands opposed to the proposed norm? To know whether six airbags are necessary or excessive, watch this video where Parth Charan analyses the crucial aspects.

