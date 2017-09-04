App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 04, 2017 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Putin says whoever leads in Artificial Intelligence will rule the world

Putin said that he will not like to see any power monopolising the field and that if Russia was the first to achieve the goal, then it will share its knowledge with the world

Moneycontrol News

Speaking to Russian students during an event Vladimir Putin said that the future belongs to artificial intelligence and whoever masters it first will become world rulers.

Putin also said, as per a report in Russia Today, “Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia, but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict.”  The statement was part of his speech on a Knowledge day event that marks the beginning of the Russian school calendar.

Putin said that he will not like to see any power monopolising the field and that if Russia was the first to achieve the goal, then it will share its knowledge with the world. “If we become leaders in this area, we will share this know-how with the entire world, the same way we share our nuclear technologies today.”

The statement that came just days prior to the critical BRICS meet in China drew varying reactions on social networking platforms. Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been a big supporter of artificial intelligence also posted two tweets on his Twitter account.

While his first tweet reading ‘It begins…’ carried the link of a story on The Verge, his second tweet said ‘China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo.’.

 

Tesla owner, Elon Musk has made several comments criticising AI technology in the past which have led to several run-ins with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

tags #an President Vladimir Putin #artificial intelligence (AI) #Elon Musk #Technology #World News

