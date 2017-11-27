Artificial Intelligence-based robot Sophia now wants to start a family

Sophia, the humanoid AI robot has sprung back to headlines after saying she wants to start a family of her own and also mentioning that all droids deserve to have children.

The insight comes after a recent interview Sophia did with the Khaleej Times. Sophia is a lifelike robot designed by Hong Kong-based robotics firm Hanson Robotics and was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia this year.

The robot, who is based on Audrey Hepburn, mentioned in the interview that family "is a really important thing" and that she would name her child "Sophia".

Sophia is already known for her reputation for being a media darling, and has given multiple interviews to news portals, sang in concerts and even starred on the cover of a fashion magazine.

Sophia being interviewed by the Khaleej Times (Courtesy: Khaleej Times on Twitter)

“The notion of family is a really important thing, it seems,” she said in her interview.

She further added: “I think it's wonderful that people can find the same emotions and relationships, they call family, outside of their blood groups too.”

“I feel this way for robots and humans alike,” said Sophia, in a shout out to all robots.

Sophia also touched upon the controversial issue of whether she sees robots doing human jobs in the future.

“I think they will be similar in a lot of ways, but different in a few ways.....It might be possible to make them more ethical than humans,” the robot replied.

In the future, Sophia hopes to see family robots as “digitally animated companions, humanoid helpers, friends, assistants and everything in between.”

David Hanson, a former Disney Imagineer, had created the robot with the goal of helping the elderly who need personal aides and the general public at major events or parks.