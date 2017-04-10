Bypolls turn bloody with five deaths in Srinagar, clashes in Bhind

By-elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence on Sunday.

While at least five people were killed and over 40 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces during polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, stone pelting and clashes were reported from Ater Assembly seat in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

In Kashmir, sources told CNN-News18 that security forces fired at protesters who were trying to disrupt voting in at least eight booths across the Valley. At several other booths, protesters were pushed back without resorting to firing.

At least six polling booths were abandoned by security forces and polling staff due to hostile environment. The violence led to an abysmally low voter turnout of 3.12 percent till 11 am.

Reacting to reports of violence, National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah said, “People want to go and vote but the environment is such that people are not stepping out.”

“The State has failed to provide conducive atmosphere for voting. Mehbooba Mufti is responsible for this. There is mismanagement in government,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh stone pelting and firing along with alleged booth capturing was reported in Ater Assembly seat in Bhind district. Congress alleged that its candidate was attacked by the BJP workers and gunshots were fired at him. The Election Commission officials, however, said there was a dispute between the agents of the Congress and the BJP.

State Congress chief Arun Yadav, at a press conference, alleged that, "Seeing its imminent defeat, the BJP has been desperately trying to capture booths."

