App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 09, 2017 06:40 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Bypolls turn bloody with five deaths in Srinagar, clashes in Bhind

Sources told CNN-News18 that security forces fired at protesters who were trying to disrupt voting in at least eight booths across the Valley. At several other booths, protesters were pushed back without resorting to firing.

Bypolls turn bloody with five deaths in Srinagar, clashes in Bhind

By-elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Madhya Pradesh witnessed violence on Sunday.

While at least five people were killed and over 40 injured in clashes between protesters and security forces during polling for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, stone pelting and clashes were reported from Ater Assembly seat in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

In Kashmir, sources told CNN-News18 that security forces fired at protesters who were trying to disrupt voting in at least eight booths across the Valley. At several other booths, protesters were pushed back without resorting to firing.

At least six polling booths were abandoned by security forces and polling staff due to hostile environment. The violence led to an abysmally low voter turnout of 3.12 percent till 11 am.

Reacting to reports of violence, National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah said, “People want to go and vote but the environment is such that people are not stepping out.”

“The State has failed to provide conducive atmosphere for voting. Mehbooba Mufti is responsible for this. There is mismanagement in government,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh stone pelting and firing along with alleged booth capturing was reported in Ater Assembly seat in Bhind district. Congress alleged that its candidate was attacked by the BJP workers and gunshots were fired at him. The Election Commission officials, however, said there was a dispute between the agents of the Congress and the BJP.

State Congress chief Arun Yadav, at a press conference, alleged that, "Seeing its imminent defeat, the BJP has been desperately trying to capture booths."

Read more.

 

 

tags #Jammu and Kashmir #Lok Sabha #News #Politics #Sringara bypolls

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.