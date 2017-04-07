Air India-MP row: To deal with Gaikwads and Dolas, Modi govt to come out with national no-fly list

The government is working on a national no-fly list to make sure that anybody who brings the safety and security of airline passengers in danger is not able to fly again till he or she takes remedial steps. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is in consultation with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for preparing the list.

The government has been left wiser after the recent manhandling of an Air India duty manager at the Delhi international airport by Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad. The March 23 incident led to boycott of Gaikwad by all the airlines who refused to fly him till he tendered an apology. It was finally today that Air India lifted the restriction on the MP after Aviation Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju accepted Gaikwad’s apology.

“In order to deal with the unruly passengers in a more effective manner in future, amendment to CAR (civil aviation requirements) is being drafted by DGCA in consultation with this ministry for establishing a National No Fly List," a letter seen by Moneycontrol, and sent by the ministry to Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani stated.

While Gaikwad wasn’t able to fly since another incident — this one involving All India Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen — occurred on Friday. Sen was flying Air India from Delhi to Kolkata with her wheelchair-bound mother and had paid extra for a front-row economy class seat for some more leg room. This seat, being next to an emergency exit, could only be occupied by a physically fit passenger.

The cabin crew offered Sen a business class seat which she refused. The airline, delayed by 40 minutes, could only fly after the airline relented.