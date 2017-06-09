UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and Class 12 out around 12.30 pm today on upresults.nic.in; how to check

Moneycontrol News

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also called the UP Board, will declare UP Board Result 2017 Class 10 and UP Board Result Class 12 together today at around 12.30 pm. The results will be put up on official website upresults.nic.in.

In the largest board exam held in the county, around 34.04 lakh students appeared for Class 10th (High School) exams and 26.24 lakh for Class 12th (Inter) board exams.

Besides the official website, UP Board Results 2017 will also be declared on private exam-tracking website examresults.net.

In 2017, Class 10 exams were held between March 16 and April 1 while Class 12 exams were held between March 16 and April 21.

Below is a three-step guide to checking your results:

>Log on to the websites upresults.nic.in or examresults.net

> For Class 10 Results, click on UP Board Highschool Result 2017. For Class 12 Results, click on UP Board Result 2017 Class 12 (Intermediate).

> Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided. Your mark sheet will show up. Take a print for future reference.

Students can also check UP Board Result 2017 from mobile phones:

> For Class 10, SMS 'UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER' (without quotes) and send it to 56263

>For Class 12, SMS 'UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER' and send it to 56263

Backdrop

The exam is conducted by UPMSP, which was set up in the year 1921 at Allahabad. The UP board bills itself as the 'biggest examining body in the world', and has about 22,000 schools affiliated with it.

In 2017, results were delayed due to several reasons, not least because the board cracked on episodes of mass cheating. The UPMSP cancelled exams held at 54 centres while 57 centres were debarred from holding board exams in future, according to Jagran Josh.

Last year, a total 67.5 lakh students appeared for UP Board Exam (37.5 lakh for Class 10, 30.5 lakh for Class 12). Pass percentage was 87.66 percent and 87.99 percent respectively. UP Board Result was declared on May 15, 2016.

Marks moderation a hiccup

What also likely caused a delay was a Delhi High Court ruling asking the CBSE Board to reinstate the controversial 'marks moderation policy'. A number of boards this year announced, after they conducted exams, that they would not follow marks moderation.

The marks moderation policy is believed to be the practice of inflating marks of some high-scoring students who are perceived to have been given tougher exam question sets, compared to others.

The policy also has a 'grace marks' rule, in which marks of students falling below the passing grade are revised higher.

After the court ruling, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said CBSE results would not have inflated marks of high-scoring students but added that the board would continue to give grace marks.

UP board officials told the HT that they would follow whatever decision was taken by CBSE.