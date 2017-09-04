App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 04, 2017 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI includes HDFC Bank in 'too big to fail' list

RBI today included HDFC Bank in the list of 'too big to fail' lenders, referred to as D-SIB or domestic systemically important bank.

RBI includes HDFC Bank in 'too big to fail' list

RBI today included HDFC Bank in the list of 'too big to fail' lenders, referred to as D-SIB or domestic systemically important bank.

India's largest lender SBI and private sector major ICICI Bank were classified as D-SIBs in 2015.

With the inclusion of HDFC Bank in the list, there will now be three 'too big to fail' financial entities in the country.

SIBs are subjected to higher levels of supervision so as to prevent disruption in financial services in the event of any failure.

"The additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement for D-SIBs has already been phased-in from April 1, 2016 and will become fully effective from April 1, 2019," the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

The additional CET1 or core capital requirement will be in addition to the capital conservation buffer, it added.

RBI had issued the framework for dealing with D-SIBs in July 2014.

As per the framework, RBI has to disclose the names of banks designated as D-SIBs every year in August starting from 2015 and place these banks in appropriate buckets depending upon their Systemic Importance Scores (SISs).

SIBs are seen as 'too big to fail (TBTF)', creating expectation of government support for them in times of financial distress. These banks also enjoy certain advantages in funding markets.

On the downside, according to some experts, expectations of government support amplifies risk-taking, reduces market discipline, creates competitive distortions and increases probability of distress in future.

tags #Business #Economy #HDFC Bank #RBI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.