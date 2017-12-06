App
Dec 06, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google for India: Navigation for two-wheelers, Android Oreo Go among new launches

On Wednesday, Google India launched a number of applications and services for its Indian users at its annual "Google for India" event.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A worker at Google in Shanghai walks near their reception desk in their Shanghai office
A worker at Google in Shanghai walks near their reception desk in their Shanghai office

Google India Wednesday launched a number of applications and services for Indian users at its annual "Google for India" event.

Here are the updates from the event:

> Google Maps update - The company launched a two-wheeler mode with voice navigation. The update will offer accurate travel times and show customised route, voice and landmark navigation for two-wheeler riders.

The option for two-wheelers will appear next to the drive in Google Maps.

> Google Tez - The company's digital payment mobile app, Tez, will soon add payments for merchants as well. The app currently allows users to send and receive payments from any bank.

> Google also announced launch of bill payments on Tez. The users will now be able to pay bills to telecom operators like Airtel, DishTV, Tata Power and more. The app will also alert users of pending and unpaid bills.

Tez already has over 12 million users and has witnessed 140 million transactions.

> Google has launched Google Assistant for the JioPhone, a feature phone from Reliance Jio. Google Assitant would assist in seraches via text and voice-related searches.

> Android Oreo Go - Google formally launched the Android Oreo Go Edition - an operating system for entry-level devices with less than 1GB of RAM in the country. Androin Go is a repackaged version of Android One, which is for premium devices.

> Internet Saathi - Google plans to expand its 'Internet Saathi' programme, run in partnership with Tata Trusts. The programme aims at creating digital literacy among women in rural India. So far, Google has trained around 30,000 Internet Saathis, who in turn educate the women.

> Google also launched a faster version of Google Go for search and Files Go for optimising data storage. Google Go is primarly for Android Go Edition devices and will make searches easier on slow connections.

The app shows options for voice search, image and GIF search and video. Users can also search in two languages at once.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

tags #Business #India

