App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

World first EPR nuclear reactor begins work in China

The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) in Taishan, southern China "carried out its first chain and therefore it has started," tweeted Xavier Ursat, head of new nuclear projects for EDF, which has a 30 percent holding in two reactors under construction in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A third generation EPR reactor in China carried out its first nuclear chain reaction, an initial start up which is a world first for the much-delayed European technology.

The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) in Taishan, southern China "carried out its first chain and therefore it has started," tweeted Xavier Ursat, head of new nuclear projects for EDF, which has a 30 percent holding in two reactors under construction in the city.

"This is excellent news for the entire nuclear industry," he added. With EPRs in Finland and France facing setbacks, the Taishan 1 reactor is the first of its kind.

Taishan 1 will undergo further testing and commercial operations are still many weeks away. Taishan 2 is expected to enter service next year. The dates for both reactors to start working have been pushed back several times.

related news

"Local defects" were found last year in Taishan 1's deaerator, a device used to remove oxygen from water circuits, according to China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), -- which manages the project alongside French state utility EDF.

The two reactors under construction in Taishan, in Guangdong province, are 51 percent owned by CGN, 30 percent owned by EDF and 19 percent owned by the region's electrical utility firm.

Last September Britain gave the green light, with conditions, to EDF and CGN to build another such reactor at Hinkley Point in southwest England, after a heated debate which included worries over China's involvement.

That reactor is not expected to be completed until the mid 2020s.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:00 am

tags #China #EPR #EPR reactor #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.